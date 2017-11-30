Sizwe Nxasana will no longer take a top role on the FirstRand board as he focuses on finding the money to finance tertiary education for poor students.

This was disclosed on Thursday as the company said in a statement that Laurie Dippenaar will retire as board chairman and non-executive director with effect from 31 March 2018‚ and that Roger Jardine will be appointed independent non-executive chairman of the board with effect from 1 April 2018 - resigning from his current position as CEO of Primedia‚ effective 31 March 2018.

Commenting on Nxasana‚ FirstRand said: "The group previously indicated that retired chief executive‚ Sizwe Nxasana‚ would return to the group as non-executive deputy chairman during 2017 to succeed Mr Dippenaar as chairman in 2018".

"Mr Nxasana’s various civil society and investment activities have‚ however‚ placed extensive demands on his time and he has confirmed to FirstRand that he cannot commit to the role of non-executive chairman. The group respects this decision and acknowledges the important contribution Mr Nxasana is making to the South African education sector."