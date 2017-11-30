President Jacob Zuma has approved proposed salary hikes for public office bearers including members of the Cabinet‚ the judiciary‚ MPs and councillors.

Heads of government‚ ministers and their deputies‚ judges and MPs will receive a 4% salary increase as per recommendations set out by the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Zuma’s salary of about R2.8m will increase to almost R3m‚ while the increases for the Cabinet amount to close to R100‚000.

The increases have been criticised by labour unions who encouraged government leaders to exercise the same austerity measures they advocate by declining wage hikes in light of the country’s dire economic difficulties.

Zuma’s approval also comes in the midst of public-sector wage negotiations‚ which have already hit obstacles after government negotiators failed to table a counter-offer to workers.

Public servants are demanding a 12% increment for the lowest paid workers‚ 11% for mid-level and 10% for senior levels.

On Thursday‚ the Presidency said in a statement that he had considered the economy’s performance and the commission’s recommendations. "President Jacob Zuma has accepted the commission’s recommendations for all categories of public office bearers‚ except for the magistrates."

Magistrates’ salaries‚ which will increase by 5.5%‚ are approved by Parliament.

Other proposals that received the green light from Zuma were that members of provincial legislatures‚ kings and queens would receive 4.5% wage hikes‚ while the salaries of senior traditional leaders would get an 8% boost.

