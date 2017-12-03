The arrival of app-based taxi company Uber has created a financial boom for thousands of people in South Africa.

"It’s the good times for me‚" said Johannesburg Uber owner and driver‚ Khalid Mohammed.

He and other owners run a 15-car fleet that earns them each‚ after deductions‚ upwards of R40‚000 a month.

Lameck‚ who asked for his surname to be withheld‚ owns six cars that earn him at least R20‚000 a week.

"This is definitely the way to go. I work my own hours. I have a set amount that I ask from my drivers‚ who get good salaries. After all my payments‚ which include salaries‚ car repayments‚ fuel and other overheads‚ I am still making very good money‚" he said.