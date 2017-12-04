BBC president Baloyi suspended in row over missing R5-million
The Black Business Council (BBC) has suspended its president‚ Danisa Baloyi‚ pending the outcome of an investigation into a “missing” R5-million payment.
Baloyi facilitated the payment into the BBC’s account by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) – it was meant to fund the BBC’s transformation lobbying programme.
BBC secretary George Sebulela said Baloyi had been served with a letter on Friday‚ informing her not to partake in any activities involving the organisation.
“The Black Business Council has suspended Doctor Baloyi as the president of the council‚ pending the finalisation of the investigation into the missing R5-million donation [by] Acsa. The decision was taken at the BBC national council meeting held on November 30‚ 2017‚ which served Doctor Baloyi with a letter of the suspension‚” said Sebulela.
An acting president will be appointed as soon as possible‚ once BBC’s executives have met with other key stakeholders.
Sebulela was speaking to reporters at the council’s head offices in Illovo‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday.
Also on Monday‚ Acsa confirmed it had made a payment to the council using a company that was nominated by Baloyi.
Sebulela said the council took a collective decision that Baloyi should refrain from participating in any of the organisation’s activities until the matter is resolved.
Sebulela said although Baloyi is implicated through “prima facie” evidence‚ they would treat her as innocent until proven guilty‚ while auditing firm Sizwe Ntsabula Gobodo conducts an investigation.
Furthermore‚ the BBC has terminated its relationship with fundraiser Dominic Ntsele‚ who is being pursued for the said monies by the BBC.
Charges of theft and fraud against both Ntsele and Merit Energy‚ which received the cash from Acsa on the BBC’s behalf‚ were opened at Bramley police station last week.
In a statement‚ Acsa said it had agreed to support the economic transformation lobbying programme of the BBC‚ as this was an important and strategic initiative aligned to Acsa’s transformation objectives.
Acsa said a formal written request was sent by Baloyi to the CEO of Airports Company dated March 29‚ 2017.
“The fourth paragraph of the letter stated: ‘The BBC’s President’s Office has appointed Merit Energy to help facilitate the implementation of the Campaign. Merit Energy will bill ACSA as discussed’‚” Acsa said.
Acsa said this letter had been made available for inspection by the investigators appointed by the BBC.
Acsa said examination of the relevant remittance advice documents shows that it paid a total of R5-million into the Merit Energy bank account in two tranches on April 25 and on May 31.
“Further‚ Airports Company confirms that it has asked the SAPS to investigate the trail of the funds after they were transferred on the basis of the payment information provided by the BBC. The company will lay criminal charges if any wrongdoing is uncovered‚” Acsa said.
