The Black Business Council (BBC) has suspended its president‚ Danisa Baloyi‚ pending the outcome of an investigation into a “missing” R5-million payment.

Baloyi facilitated the payment into the BBC’s account by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) – it was meant to fund the BBC’s transformation lobbying programme.

BBC secretary George Sebulela said Baloyi had been served with a letter on Friday‚ informing her not to partake in any activities involving the organisation.

“The Black Business Council has suspended Doctor Baloyi as the president of the council‚ pending the finalisation of the investigation into the missing R5-million donation [by] Acsa. The decision was taken at the BBC national council meeting held on November 30‚ 2017‚ which served Doctor Baloyi with a letter of the suspension‚” said Sebulela.

An acting president will be appointed as soon as possible‚ once BBC’s executives have met with other key stakeholders.

Sebulela was speaking to reporters at the council’s head offices in Illovo‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

Also on Monday‚ Acsa confirmed it had made a payment to the council using a company that was nominated by Baloyi.

Sebulela said the council took a collective decision that Baloyi should refrain from participating in any of the organisation’s activities until the matter is resolved.

Sebulela said although Baloyi is implicated through “prima facie” evidence‚ they would treat her as innocent until proven guilty‚ while auditing firm Sizwe Ntsabula Gobodo conducts an investigation.