Business

Reserve Bank seeks cost order against Mkhwebane

05 December 2017 - 08:07 By Claudi Mailovich And Hanna Ziady
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The public protector says she is "disturbed and saddened" that the Reserve Bank is seeking a costs order against her in her personal capacity for her report on Absa and Bankorp.

"I am so disturbed and saddened that an organ of state like the Reserve Bank can ask for that when the Constitution is very clear in terms of section 181 that organs of state should be supporting the public protector in the performance of her duties‚" Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.

"If you seek for punitive costs‚ it means I must not do my work without fear or favour‚" she said.

On Tuesday‚ the High Court in Pretoria begins hearing argument from the Reserve Bank‚ Absa and the Treasury on why Mkhwebane’s finding that Absa benefited unduly from an apartheid-era bail-out of Bankorp is incorrect and should be set aside. She also wanted Absa to repay R1.125bn.

The Reserve Bank claims she was not impartial‚ as required by section 181‚ and is seeking a declaratory order that she abused her office.

BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE

The big Madiba funeral rip-off

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane painted a picture of an unprepared Eastern Cape scrambling to arrange the funeral of former president Nelson ...
News
4 hours ago

Ex-ECDC official vows to fight public protector findings

Former Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) chief financial officer Sandile Sentwa has vowed to contest the findings of a draft report by ...
News
16 hours ago

Mkhwebane wants SIU to help recover lost Mandela funeral funds

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle was among those who benefited improperly from Nelson ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Mkhwebane 'a vehicle for abuse of state power'

The South African Reserve Bank has asked the high court to declare that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane abused her office and says this should ...
Politics
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Engineers want Mahlobo to cancel 'nukes indaba' Business
  2. Inside Uber's financial boom for SA Business
  3. BBC president Baloyi suspended in row over missing R5-million Business
  4. Black Business Council update on 'missing' R5m Acsa donation Business
  5. Dudu Myeni‚ Zuma asked Eskom chair to suspend execs Business

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X