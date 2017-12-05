Zuma wants ‘blue economy’ push

President Jacob Zuma believes the potential of the ocean economy is highly concentrated within marine transport and manufacturing activities such as coastal shipping‚ trans-shipment‚ boat building‚ repair and refurbishment.

He was speaking during his official opening of the inaugural Terminal Operators Conference Africa 2017 (TOC) at the Durban International Convention Centre on Tuesday. The TOC is the only major international exhibition and conference in the world that focuses on how to showcase port and terminal technology operations.

Zuma said it was correct that the conference was held in KwaZulu-Natal — a province with a maritime industry that spans sectors such as freight and logistics‚ ancillary maritime support services‚ tourism and leisure‚ marine energy and fishing‚ aquaculture and mariculture.

The province boasts two of the busiest ports in Africa and the southern hemisphere – Durban and Richards Bay – which have positioned it as a trade gateway into South Africa and the African region.