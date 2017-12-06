Electric charge: Glencore bets big on car battery metals

It had $28.4 billion of net debt, compared with BHP's $16.3 billion, Rio Tinto's $8.1 billion and Anglo American's 5.5 billion, found the study compiled in November.

Concerns about the size of Glencore's debts at a time of falling commodity prices led to its share price crashing to an all-time low in 2015, its management pumping in more money themselves and implementing a debt-reduction plan.

The stock has since rebounded, driven by rising commodity prices and Glencore's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet.

Glencore declined to give fresh comment for this story, saying it would issue an investors' update next week. CEO Ivan Glasenberg has said many times this year the roll-out of electric vehicles will boost demand for copper, cobalt and nickel.

The company calculates its debt differently from the rest of the industry, offsetting some of it with inventories of commodities that can easily be converted into cash. At the end of June it said its debt was $13.9 billion.

Glencore's reliance on Democratic Republic of Congo for cobalt as well as copper presents another risk. The other majors avoid the country, which is plagued by pockets of lawlessness and conflict, political tumult, child labour and an opaque legal system.

Analysts and investors acknowledge the risk, but many see it as worth taking.

"The world needs cobalt and DRC needs foreign inflows," said Ryan Seaborne, portfolio manager at South Africa's 36ONE Asset Management, which holds shares in the miner. "We are still bullish Glencore as a company and like the DRC cobalt assets."

DIVERGING PATHS

Glencore's willingness to operate in Congo has made it the leading global producer of cobalt among the major miners. It increased its cobalt output from 12,880 tonnes in 2011 to 28,300 last year, accounting for more than a quarter of the roughly 100,000 tonne global market, according to the analysis.

It also raised production of copper from 700,000 to 1.4 million tonnes, while its nickel output rose from 28,500 to 115,100 tonnes and zinc from 563,100 to 1.1 million tonnes.

Although not widely regarded as an electric vehicle commodity, some research has found zinc, predominantly used to galvanise steel, could be used in batteries if other minerals become too rare or expensive.

A rapid pace of technological development means the mix of metals needed for car batteries could radically change, according to analysts, which could undermine the company's ambitions. But this is a longer-term threat due to the long lead time carmakers need to incorporate innovations, they say.

Glencore's rivals are on different strategic courses.

BHP, for example, says a mass move to electric cars is more than a decade away. It expects demand for oil from light vehicles to peak in 2030, with other forms of oil demand likely to be more sustained.

Anglo American, the world's top platinum supplier, is looking to squeeze more profit out of its world-class reserves by betting on vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells in which platinum acts as a catalyst.