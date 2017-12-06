Steinhoff shares plunge as it delays results and CEO quits

Shares in Steinhoff International lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation into accounting irregularities, its chief executive resigned and it postponed full-year results.

Steinhoff's South African shares slumped 60 percent to a seven-year low of 17.56 rand as the Johannesburg securities exchange opened, recovering to 22 rand, still down 52 percent, by 0722 GMT.

The company said late on Tuesday that Chief Executive Markus Jooste had resigned with immediate effect after the discovery of new information prompted the company's supervisory board to ask consultants PwC to perform an "independent investigation".

"The Supervisory Board of Steinhoff wishes to advise shareholders that new information has come to light today which relates to accounting irregularities requiring further investigation," it said in a statement.

The furniture retailer postponed its results announcement and a webcast scheduled for Wednesday until further notice.

Jooste had been at the helm of Steinhoff for nearly 20 years and oversaw its expansion from a furniture manufacturer in South Africa to one of the largest household goods retailers in the world.