Business

Wiese-related firm Brait falls sharply on Steinhoff woes

06 December 2017 - 14:33 By Reuters
Christo Wiese.
Christo Wiese.
Image: REUTERS

Shares in Brait SE, an investment heavyweight in which tycoon Christo Wiese owns about a third of its stock, slumped 6 percent on Wednesday in what one fund manager said was a knock-on effect from a sell-off in Steinhoff.

Wiese is the top shareholder in Steinhoff, which dropped nearly 70 percent after revealing accounting irregularities and its CEO quit, shocking investors and tarnishing Wiese image as one of South Africa's most respected stewards of shareholder capital. 

Steinhoff shares plunge as it delays results and CEO quits

Shares in Steinhoff International lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation ...
Business
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Engineers want Mahlobo to cancel 'nukes indaba' Business
  2. Ramaphosa has edge over Dlamini-Zuma, but no guarantee of victory Business
  3. BBC president Baloyi suspended in row over missing R5-million Business
  4. Inside Uber's financial boom for SA Business
  5. Zuma wants ‘blue economy’ push Business

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X