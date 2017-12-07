Four months after a parking bay in Clifton sold for R990‚000‚ a nearby suburb is aiming to trump the price.

An 18m² bay at 1 Victoria Road in Bakoven has gone on the market for R1.1-million — which would buy you an apartment in Observatory‚ a townhouse in Plumstead or a family home in Retreat.

“Parking spaces very rarely come on the market in these areas‚ hence the price tag‚” said the agent marketing the “secure and private” bay‚ David Taylor of Marion Taylor Properties.

“Individuals who purchase parking bays such as these are usually owners of property in the area.”