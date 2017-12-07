IN PICTURES: Perk up! Inside the world’s biggest Starbucks

Starbucks opened its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai on Wednesday as the US-based beverage giant bets big on the burgeoning coffee culture of a country traditionally known for tea-drinking.

The opening of the sprawling, two-storey outlet in a busy central shopping district was thronged by hundreds of customers, some waiting more than an hour in long lines stretching outside for a block in scenes reminiscent of a hyped-up new iPhone release.

The cafe spans 2,700 square metres (30,000 square feet) — nearly half the area of a soccer field — and is the company’s second Starbucks Reserve Roastery, a larger type of store featuring premium coffees, teas, and coffee-infused beer along with a personalised barista service.

The first roastery outlet opened in Starbucks’ hometown of Seattle in 2014.