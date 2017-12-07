Business

Steinhoff shares extend record plunge

07 December 2017 - 10:38 By Janice Kew
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Image: Supplied

Steinhoff International Holdings NV extended Wednesday’s record plunge in Johannesburg in the wake of accounting irregularities that claimed the furniture and clothing retailer’s chief executive officer, Markus Jooste.

The stock fell as much as 33% to 11.85 rand and traded at 12.23 rand as of 9:31 a.m. in Johannesburg, giving itmarket capitalization of 51.7 billion rand ($3.8 billion). It dropped 62% on Wednesday after Steinhoff International, which employs about 130,000 people worldwide, announced that it was indefinitely delaying the release of its results, citing a criminal and tax investigation in Germany that dates back to 2015.

The retailer, which also has a base in Amsterdam and a primary listing in Frankfurt,saidin a statement that it had received expressions of interest in certain noncore assets. Steinhoff also said its African unit will formally commit to refinancing its long-term liabilities owed to the company.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Wiese-related firm Brait falls sharply on Steinhoff woes

Shares in Brait SE, an investment heavyweight in which tycoon Christo Wiese owns about a third of its stock, slumped 6 percent on Wednesday in what ...
Business
20 hours ago

Steinhoff shares plunge as it delays results and CEO quits

Shares in Steinhoff International lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation ...
Business
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa has edge over Dlamini-Zuma, but no guarantee of victory Business
  2. Zuma wants ‘blue economy’ push Business
  3. Steinhoff shares plunge as it delays results and CEO quits Business
  4. Wiese-related firm Brait falls sharply on Steinhoff woes Business
  5. Engineers want Mahlobo to cancel 'nukes indaba' Business

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighborhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X