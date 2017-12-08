5 ways Steinhoff could try to save itself if it acts swiftly

Any properties for sale could be listed separately from businesses, according to Ron Klipin, a portfolio manager at Cratos Wealth in Johannesburg. A report by market researcher Euromonitor International suggested closing some stores.

2. Refinance liabilities and calm funders

The company has already said that subsidiary Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd. will refinance long-term liabilities that are due to the parent company. That’s a step, but total long-term debt is about 10 billion euros, preference share capital is around 1.5 billion rand and short-term debt, amounting to 6.2 billion euros, could “fall over if the business fails,” said Adrian Saville, chief executive officer of Cannon Asset Managers in Johannesburg.

More needs to be done than the refinancing by Steinhoff Africa — including sweet-talking the bondholders and bankers who now hold Steinhoff International’s fate in their hands.

3. Disclose the details of off-balance-sheet entities

Steinhoff has not yet disclosed the extent of off-balance-sheet companies and vehicles, or their purpose. “Off-balance-sheet companies were set up to hide losses,” Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia Asset Management in Cape Town, said on Thursday, adding that “debt was taken on at a massive pace” inside those structures.