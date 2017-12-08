Business

Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent to below $15,000

08 December 2017 - 08:38 By Reuters
Image: BENOIT TESSIER

Bitcoin tumbled more than 12 percent in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session.

Bitcoin was down 12.6 percent on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66 .

It was still up more than 30 percent for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst. 

