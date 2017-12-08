Business

Government employees’ pensions are safe amid Steinhoff crash

08 December 2017 - 17:07 By Kyle Cowan
The Government Employees Pension Fund has said that civil servants need not fear their pension being negatively affected in the Steinhoff crash. File photo.
The Government Employees Pension Fund has said that civil servants need not fear their pension being negatively affected in the Steinhoff crash. File photo.
Image: © Sandra.Matic/shutterstock.com

Civil servants need not fear that their pensions will be negatively affected by the spectacular crash of Steinhoff this week‚ according to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

In a statement released on Friday the GEPF said that as at 31 March 2017 the GEPF through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) owned about R28-billion in Steinhoff‚ about 10% of the shares of the company but 1% of the total assets of the Fund.

Following a massive decline in Steinhoff’s share price‚ the GEPF’s investment was worth a little over R2-billion by mid-morning on Friday.

The fund is valued at R1.8-trillion.

Steinhoff lost R194-billion of its total market value by close of trading on Thursday.

“The impact of significant movement in the share price on the GEPF is significant but manageable. As a defined benefit fund‚ the movement in the value of individual investments does not affect the benefits to members and pensioners‚” the statement read.

“Therefore benefits to members and pensioners are safe.”

Allegations of accounting irregularities by Steinhoff subject to ongoing criminal investigations by German prosecutors were a serious concern for the GEPF.

“The GEPF through the PIC is monitoring the situation while awaiting further information from investigations by domestic and international regulators and/or law enforcement agencies‚ to decide on an appropriate course of action.”

READ MORE:

The Steinhoff empire‚ where you shop every day

While many may be asking‚ who and what is Steinhoff‚ few know that the company has found its way into every South African’s home and life in one way ...
Business
3 hours ago

Steinhoff 'boytjie' just cost our pensioners 50 Nkandlas

Markus Jooste‚ until this week the CEO of Steinhoff‚ admits that he has “made some big mistakes”.
Ideas
5 hours ago

'No way back' for Steinhoff as share price plunge nears 90%

Steinhoff International Holdings NV shares extended losses to more than 88% since the start of an accounting scandal that’s threatening the survival ...
Business
6 hours ago

PSA calls for safeguarding of civil servants' pensions after Steinhoff drop

The Public Service Association (PSA) has called for the safeguarding of public servants’ pension investments after the dramatic crash of retailer ...
Business
6 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Wiese-related firm Brait falls sharply on Steinhoff woes Business
  2. Steinhoff shares plunge as it delays results and CEO quits Business
  3. Steinhoff shares extend plunge amid plans to raise funds from sales Business
  4. Ramaphosa has edge over Dlamini-Zuma, but no guarantee of victory Business
  5. Black Business condemns Steinhoff's alleged ‘unethical, corrupt behaviour’ Business

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X