While many may be asking‚ who and what is Steinhoff‚ few know that the company has found its way into every South African’s home and life in one way or another over the years.

Steinhoff is a “leading global furniture retailer” or “the second biggest discount furniture retailer in Europe”.

You may never have heard of Steinhoff‚ which employs more than 130‚000 people in 30 countries‚ apart from perhaps seeing the name on the Blitzbokke’s jerseys as they trample to another victory.

Many South Africans do not have pensions to speak of‚ and would not be affected by pension fund managers who took heavy losses as a result of the Steinhoff crash.

Here are some of the companies that Steinhoff owns – and from which most South Africans have bought something in their lifetime:

JD Group – Russels‚ Bradlows‚ Hi-Fi Corp‚ Rochester‚ Sleepmasters‚ Incredible Connection Steinhoff acquired a majority stake in JD Group in 2012‚ and effectively turned it around. Some of these brands have been consolidated.

Pep / Powersales According to Steinhoff’s website‚ Pep is the largest single-brand retailed in southern Africa. In the early 1990s‚ the group opened the first store outside of South Africa.