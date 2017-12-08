'We want the criminals arrested' - Cosatu on Steinhoff saga

Trade union federation Cosatu has expressed its anger over the reported accounting irregularities at household goods retailer Steinhoff.

Steinhoff announced on Wednesday that CEO Markus Jooste was stepping down with immediate effect in connection with the irregularities.

"The federation demands swift and decisive action to ascertain what transpired and for all the implicated parties to be held accountable. All those implicated in corruption and unethical behaviour should be prosecuted and sent to prison‚" Cosatu said in a statement.

"The federation is worried because many of the workers' retirement savings are invested in this company‚ including PIC (Public Investment Corporation) as one of the biggest investors. PIC has already lost billions of workers' retirement savings through this corruption and we want the criminals responsible to be prosecuted and their assets seized."