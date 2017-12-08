Business

What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty)

08 December 2017 - 13:23 By Kyle Cowan
Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff.
Image: Jeremy Glyn

A Wikipedia user is stalking Markus Jooste's entry on the online encyclopedia with some profane edits.

On Thursday afternoon and Friday morning‚ a Wikipedia user updated Jooste’s Wikipedia page on a number of occasions.

The first edit was to the introductory paragraph and it was changed to read “He was reported to be one of Africa's richest individuals ($400 million) and is an avid lover of horses and a massive poes.”

The change was quickly identified as vandalism by another user and changed back.

This follows the dramatic crash of furniture retailer Steinhoff‚ which had lost R194-billion of its total market value by close of trading on Thursday. Jooste resigned as CEO on Tuesday‚ after 28 years at the helm.

But the anonymous crusader did not stop there. Only an IP address appears under the edits‚ which seem to be ongoing.

Under the “Early Life” heading‚ the user changed the description to read: “Jooste has a degree in money laundering from Stellenbosch University aka Stellenbosch mafia.”

It had previously simply stated that Jooste had a degree in accounting from the university.

Screenshots from Wikipedia showing Jooste's occupation changed to 'Inmate' (left) and known for 'massive corrupt practices' (right)
Screenshots from Wikipedia showing Jooste's occupation changed to 'Inmate' (left) and known for 'massive corrupt practices' (right)

Under the shortened bio‚ the same user updated Jooste’s profile under “known for” to “massive corrupt practices and poeseet”.

Other Wikipedia users are frantically updating the page to remove the slanderous epithets‚ but seemed to be unable to keep up with the anonymous villain.

Just before 1pm on Friday‚ the page was returned to its former state.

