Business

Wrong ANC leaders will cost it power, warns Makhura

13 December 2017 - 08:32 By Sam Mkokeli and Amogelang Mbatha
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File Photo
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File Photo
Image: MOELETSI MABE

The Gauteng premier has warned the African National Congress will lose its majority and extend an economic slump if it elects the wrong leaders this weekend.

“If it doesn’t give South Africa the leadership that will win public confidence, not only is the ANC going to lose 2019 elections, but the country will be in a much longer protracted economic disaster, with deep pain for ordinary people,” David Makhura said. “We have got to get a team of leaders who understand that South Africans are fed up with corruption and also fed up with an economy that is not performing.”

While Makhura didn’t directly name his preferred candidate, the overwhelming majority of ANC branches in Gauteng, which includes the capital, Pretoria, and the nation’s financial hub, Johannesburg, back Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, 65, for party leader. Makhura said he has confidence in the province’s choice for leaders.

'A plot to rig ANC poll' - Mthembu's startling allegations

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says there are desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national congress election in favour of Nkosazana ...
Politics
3 hours ago

More than 5,000 ANC delegates, including Makhura, will converge in Johannesburg from December 16 to elect a successor for President Jacob Zuma as leader of the ANC and to be its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

The party faces a critical moment to regain public and business confidence and pull the country back from a downturn that has seen unemployment surge to 28% and poverty increase, Makhura said.

TimesLIVE explains how the party elects its president.

Branch Support

The majority of Gauteng delegates are pinning their hopes on Ramaphosa to restore confidence in an economy that was downgraded to junk this year amid political and policy uncertainty under Zuma. Former African Union Commission Chairwoman and Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, 68, is his main rival.

While Ramaphosa has spoken of the need to stamp out corruption and boost the economy through “inclusive growth,” Dlamini-Zuma is supported by senior party officials who propose policies that include expropriating land without compensation and increasing the share of mines that need to be owned by black South Africans. Ramaphosa is preferred by most investors.

Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ

Current and former ANC Youth League leaders are divided over who to back as the new leader of the ANC, with some describing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as ...
Politics
1 day ago

While Ramaphosa was endorsed by more branches than Dlamini-Zuma across the country, she may benefit from the support of bigger branches in the mainly rural provinces that will send more than one delegate to the conference.

Makhura said he is confident there were good leaders among those nominated for the ANC’s six top positions, but wouldn’t rule out the possibility of delegates being paid to vote for certain candidates.

Buying Votes

“A conference is a conference, so people may not always vote in accordance to what South Africa needs at the moment,” he said. “There are a lot of influences. People may vote according to what is factional politics or buying of votes.”

The ANC suffered its worst electoral performance in last year’s local-government vote when it lost control of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth. The leadership contest has caused deep rifts within the 105-year-old party and weighed on the rand and the nation’s bonds. Business confidence fell to the lowest level in three decades.

There is a lot at stake at the weekend’s conference as the ANC’s own research has shown it will suffer in future elections under Zuma or a Zuma-backed candidate, said Susan Booysen, a professor at the University of Witwatersrand’s School of Governance.

-Bloomberg

READ MORE

ANC's splitting heirs: party heading for a split, says analysts

As African National Congress delegates gather this week to pick a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma, they face a challenge that is ...
Business
1 day ago

ANC likely to lose majority if Dlamini-Zuma becomes president: research

The ANC is likely to lose its parliamentary majority if it chooses Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its leader at this month's elective conference‚ ...
Politics
1 day ago

Why talk of unity in the ANC is disingenuous, and dangerous

South Africa is gripped by anxiety laced with anticipation as the much anticipated African National Congress (ANC) 54th elective conference draws ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

How ANC presidential hopefuls shape up on social media

South Africa's next president could be elected this week at the ANC's leadership conference in Soweto.
Politics
2 days ago

History in the making: How the ANC will elect its new leader

South Africans from all walks of life will have their eyes locked on the ANC when it holds its elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in ...
Politics
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business
  2. Steinhoff's Christo Wiese in talks for standstill on loan Business
  3. Steinhoff hires advisers as Investec cites credit exposure Business
  4. 'No way back' for Steinhoff as share price plunge nears 90% Business
  5. The Steinhoff empire‚ where you shop every day Business

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X