Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is meeting several stakeholders on Friday about the Steinhoff crash.

A media invitation states that Gigaba is meeting with the CEO Initiative‚ Manufacturing Circle‚ Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)‚ Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF)‚ Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ South African Revenue Service (SARS)‚ Financial Service Board (FSB)‚ and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) on Friday in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

The GEPF and PIC said on Wednesday they are “deeply concerned” about the collapse of Steinhoff and believe it points to “serious governance challenges”.

“The GEPF and PIC believe that now‚ more than ever‚ the Steinhoff matter makes a case for the need to rotate auditors and long-serving board members in investee companies‚ an issue that the PIC has continuously raised.”