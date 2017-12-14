How to turn Tencent into bigger bucks

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said Africa's largest company will consider "structural options" if the value gap with its stake in Tencent persists.

Naspers has a 33% stake in China-based internet giant Tencent, valued at about $158-billion, while Naspers itself has a market value of about $112-billion. The discount is "too high" and has been accelerating in the past 20 months, Van Dijk said on Tuesday in New York. Leaving aside Tencent, analysts place Naspers' asset value at more than $180-billion, said chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos.

Naspers is considering using tools such as depositary receipts to access new pools of capital that are otherwise restricted to trade on the JSE, said Sgourdos. Naspers will also consider listing some underlying businesses to unlock further value, he said.

In October, veteran emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius said it should buy back Naspers stock. While repurchases could make sense when the company has more financial flexibility, right now it is focused on spending on expanding its businesses and on acquisitions, Sgourdos said.