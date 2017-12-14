How to turn Tencent into bigger bucks
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said Africa's largest company will consider "structural options" if the value gap with its stake in Tencent persists.
Naspers has a 33% stake in China-based internet giant Tencent, valued at about $158-billion, while Naspers itself has a market value of about $112-billion. The discount is "too high" and has been accelerating in the past 20 months, Van Dijk said on Tuesday in New York. Leaving aside Tencent, analysts place Naspers' asset value at more than $180-billion, said chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos.
Naspers is considering using tools such as depositary receipts to access new pools of capital that are otherwise restricted to trade on the JSE, said Sgourdos. Naspers will also consider listing some underlying businesses to unlock further value, he said.
In October, veteran emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius said it should buy back Naspers stock. While repurchases could make sense when the company has more financial flexibility, right now it is focused on spending on expanding its businesses and on acquisitions, Sgourdos said.
The value gap with Tencent has widened in line with capital outflows from South Africa, where Naspers has its primary listing, Van Dijk said. It will be close to "impossible" for Naspers to move its listing from the JSE, which has also been protecting the company from hostile takeovers, he said.
The company, which also owns Africa's largest pay-TV business and newspapers, has been focusing on e-commerce, backing ventures from Mail.Ru in Russia to iFood in Brazil.
Naspers plans to accelerate the "path to profitability" of its e-commerce businesses and sees potential for initial public offerings of companies in its portfolio, Van Dijk said. The company could become purely focused on internet businesses, which now make up about 77% of revenues, "quite quickly", he said.
"I do not think five years from now people will be picking up newspapers any more or watching linear TV," Van Dijk said. The company is looking at the digitalisation of these traditional business units over the next two years.
The stock rallied 74% this year, the top performer among South Africa's 40 biggest and most liquid stocks. Tencent surged 109% in 2017, outperforming the average 32% gain in the Hang Seng Index.
