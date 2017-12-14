Sibanye-Stillwater to buy troubled Lonmin for R5-billion

Sibanye-Stillwater has agreed to buy Lonmin in an all-share deal, valuing the troubled platinum producer at about R5-billion.

Lonmin, the world's third biggest platinum producer, has been battling weak global platinum prices and soaring operating costs in South Africa, where laying off workers to improve profitability is a highly sensitive issue.

Lonmin's shares in London jumped 20 percent by 0916 GMT, after falling more than 90 percent in past five years as it struggled with a cash crunch. Sibanye-Stillwater's stock fell 2.6 percent in Johannesburg.