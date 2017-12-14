Steinhoff accounting woes go back to 2016 as scandal grows

Steinhoff International Holdings revealed that its accounting errors stretch back into 2016, highlighting the extent of wrongdoing at the clothing and furniture retailer that’s led to an unprecedented stock slump over the last week.

Earnings for this year and last will have to be restated, the South African retail giant said in a statement late Wednesday, prompting the shares to slide anew. The issues relate to “the validity and recoverability of certain Steinhoff Europe balance-sheet assets,” it said.

The announcement comes days before Steinhoff is due to meet with banks to navigate a way out of its crisis, which has wiped more than 10-billion euros ($11.8-billion) off the value of the company. At stake is the future of a retailer with 130,000 employees and international brands including Mattress Firm in the US, Poundland in the U.K. and France’s Conforama. Markus Jooste has quit as chief executive officer, and Steinhoff appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers to probe accounting irregularities.

The shares declined 8.8% to 8.94 rand as of 9:40 a.m. in Johannesburg, where Steinhoff has a secondary listing. The stock has slumped 80% in the South African city since the accounting crisis emerged on Dec. 5.