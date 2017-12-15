Sisulu teams up with Ramaphosa in ANC election

Naledi Pandor, the minister of science and technology, was originally put forward as Ramaphosa’s deputy but she didn’t secure any nominations from the country’s nine regions.

“Cyril Ramaphosa and Lindiwe Sisulu have agreed to work together to ensure that the wishes of the branches of the ANC are realized at the upcoming 54th national conference,” the candidates said in a joint statement on Thursday. “Both candidates continue to engage with branches that nominated them, as well as other stakeholders to ensure that the will of the branches is implemented.”

Ramaphosa is in close race with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairwoman of the African Union Commission and Zuma’s ex-wife, for control of the 105-year-old party.