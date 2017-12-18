The rand was wobbly on Monday morning‚ suggesting a sense of trepidation before the ANC announces its new leader.

But the market has in some ways adjusted to its favourite candidate winning the party presidential race.

The rand has gained significantly against the dollar and other currencies since at least Friday on the hope that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will succeed President Jacob Zuma as the new party leader.

Ramaphosa is up against former AU chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ who observers say has an equal chance to pull it off.