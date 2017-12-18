Business

Rand wobbly as ANC decides new leadership

18 December 2017 - 10:55 By ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The rand was wobbly on Monday morning‚ suggesting a sense of trepidation before the ANC announces its new leader.

But the market has in some ways adjusted to its favourite candidate winning the party presidential race.

The rand has gained significantly against the dollar and other currencies since at least Friday on the hope that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will succeed President Jacob Zuma as the new party leader.

Ramaphosa is up against former AU chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ who observers say has an equal chance to pull it off.

LIVE | ANC meets over concerns over vote counting, Top 6

Follow the ANC 54th national conference as it prepares to elect a new president. Powered by writers from Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE, ...
ANC Conference 2017
1 day ago

"It is going to be an interesting day‚ hold on to your seats. My view is that it’s very difficult to call at this point‚" said Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers.

Whoever wins the race will most likely be the face of the party when it contests general elections in 2019.

The market’s perception is that a Ramaphosa victory would deliver economic reforms and help stave off further sovereign rating downgrades.

A Dlamini-Zuma win is perceived as maintaining the current economic status quo‚ which has increasingly been criticised for veering off fiscal consolidation path.

At 9.31am‚ the rand was at R13.0754 to the dollar from R12.9651‚ at R15.3889 to the euro from R15.2362‚ and at R17.4520 to the pound from R17.2759.

The euro was at $1.1769 from $1.1745.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rand at three-month high to dollar as market awaits ANC election news Business
  2. Sisulu teams up with Ramaphosa in ANC election Business
  3. Rand wobbly as ANC decides new leadership Business
  4. Steinhoff collapse would shrink tax collection in SA Business
  5. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X