The three new appointments‚ together with chief financial officer Ben La Grange‚ will make up Steinhoff’s management board.

Tuesday’s management reshuffle coincided with the furniture retailer’s meeting with banks‚ which was postponed from December 11 after it indefinitely delayed releasing its results following the discovery of accounting irregularities.

Steinhoff’s management board was appointed by its supervisory board made up of former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl‚ former Absa CEO Steve Booysen‚ and Heather Sonn‚ who replaced Christo Wiese as the group’s chairperson on December 15.