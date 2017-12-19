How Ramaphosa plans to fix SA's beleaguered economy

After winning a bruising battle for control of the African National Congress (ANC), Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa now faces an even more daunting task: rebuilding an economy battered by years of misrule, corruption and the appointment of incompetent officials.

Ramaphosa has pledged to reignite growth, rebuild investor confidence and tackle a 28% unemployment rate. He’ll be the ANC’s presidential candidate in 2019 elections but could take over running the country even sooner should President Jacob Zuma make an early exit.

Here’s what he plans to do:

Create at least 1-million jobs within five years

Jobs will become the centerpiece of government policy. Special economic zones will be established and tax reforms and other incentives introduced to encourage manufacturers to hire. The government will also repair its relationship with the mining industry and provide it with greater policy certainty in a bid to persuade them to take on more workers. A youth-employment program will be scaled up to provide 1-million paid internships to unemployed people within three years.