Business

State-owned entities' debts revealed

02 January 2018 - 16:24 By Linda Ensor
Image: Supplied by the Denel Group

The cash-strapped‚ state-owned arms manufacturer Denel had debts at the beginning of November of about R687m which were 30 days or older‚ Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

Of the debt owed to suppliers‚ R266m was older than 30 days; R86m older than 60 days; R185m older than 90 days; and R151m older than 120 days. In total‚ the company had 1‚557 supplier invoices that had not been paid for 30 days or longer.

Brown cautioned in her reply to DA MP Solly Malatsi’s question that at least 30% of creditors were common throughout the group and that the same supplier could be listed for each category of aging invoices as it delivered goods and services at different stages.

Last month‚ Denel confirmed it was experiencing "severe liquidity challenges" which led to fears — subsequently allayed — that it would not be able to pay salaries at the end of the month. It said these liquidity challenges meant suppliers were not being paid.

Brown also revealed that Eskom had R102.3m in outstanding creditors in November‚ R82m of which was older than 30 days. Transnet had R728.3m outstanding‚ of which R658m was older than 30 days and R44m longer than 120 days.

Embattled state-owned regional airline South African Express had R382m in debts outstanding to creditors‚ of which R81.3m was current; R110m more than 30 days; R74m more than 60 days; R24m more than 90 days; R19m more than 120 days; and R73m more than 150 days.

READ MORE

Denel faces criminal charges after employees’ money disappears

Solidarity has laid criminal charges against Denel’s chief executive and chief financial officer‚ after the disappearance of staff's savings that the ...
Business
17 days ago

SA set to put the moves on the Guptas

Stalemate strategy backfires on tactician as team SA closes in
News
3 days ago

No decision to move SAA out of National Treasury: Presidency

The Presidency says that media reports suggesting that Government has taken a decision to move South African Airways (SAA) out of National Treasury ...
Politics
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rapid rise could make rand giddy Business
  2. The best and worst JSE performers of 2017 Business
  3. Guptas could lose luxury jet as family falls behind on repayments Business
  4. Ramaphosa fails to secure majority control of NEC Business
  5. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X