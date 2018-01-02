Business

Steinhoff says 2015 accounts will have to be restated

02 January 2018 - 10:33 By ROBERT LAING
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Image: Supplied

Steinhoff International started the new year with a 7.5% jump to R5 — despite issuing a statement saying it still does not know when it will release its 2017 results, and that its results going back more than two years will have to be restated.

Steinhoff, which warned shareholders on December 14 that its 2016 results would have to be restated, said on Tuesday morning that its 2015 results also "can no longer be relied upon".

"The 2016 and 2015 financial statements of Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited will need to be restated and can no longer be relied upon.

"Furthermore, whilst the internal review and investigation into the accounting irregularities have not yet concluded, the restatement of the financial statements of Steinhoff International for years prior to 2015 is likely to be required," Steinhoff said.

Steinhoff missed its deadline on Friday — when the JSE closed early for the new year’s long weekend — to publish its results for the year to end-September within the bourse’s three-month deadline.

"The group continues to work with its external auditors to seek to conclude the audit of the company’s 2017 consolidated financial statements as soon as reasonably practicable," it said on Tuesday, without indicating when its delayed results would be published.

"Given current information, the company does not believe that the restatements will apply to Steinhoff Services Limited, issuer of listed bonds on the JSE."

READ MORE

Steinhoff says 2015 accounts will have to be restated

Steinhoff International started the new year with a 7.5% jump to R5 — despite issuing a statement saying it still does not know when it will release ...
Business
2 hours ago

Moody's slashes Steinhoff credit rating

Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded debt held by embattled South Africa-based home retail giant Steinhoff on Thursday and warned of further ...
Business
4 days ago

Steinhoff probe out to corral Mark Jooste's bolted horse

The country's top racehorse is embroiled in a financial dispute prompted by the implosion of Steinhoff, the retail giant which owes hundreds of ...
News
10 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rapid rise could make rand giddy Business
  2. The best and worst JSE performers of 2017 Business
  3. Guptas could lose luxury jet as family falls behind on repayments Business
  4. Ramaphosa fails to secure majority control of NEC Business
  5. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X