Steinhoff says 2015 accounts will have to be restated

Steinhoff International started the new year with a 7.5% jump to R5 — despite issuing a statement saying it still does not know when it will release its 2017 results, and that its results going back more than two years will have to be restated.

Steinhoff, which warned shareholders on December 14 that its 2016 results would have to be restated, said on Tuesday morning that its 2015 results also "can no longer be relied upon".

"The 2016 and 2015 financial statements of Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited will need to be restated and can no longer be relied upon.