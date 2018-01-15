One of the biggest diamonds in history found in Southern Africa

One of the biggest diamonds in history has been discovered in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho.

Mining company Gem Diamonds found the 910 carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, at its Letseng mine in the country. It’s a D colour Type IIa diamond, which means it has very little or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. The diamond is the fifth-biggest stone ever found.

The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357 carat stone for $19.3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603 carat Lesotho Promise.

“This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement.

“This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letseng mine.”