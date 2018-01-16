Drop in Bitcoin might be a good thing - Economist

Economist Dawie Roodt believes the recent drop in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin might be a good thing.

“It teaches people to be careful and that this cannot only go up‚ but that this can come down‚ and come down a lot‚ as well.”

Bitcoin hit a four-week low on Tuesday after dropping by 14% and is currently down more than 40% from its record highs in mid-December.

Reuters reported this comes amid fears of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea’s finance minister Kim Dong-yeon had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option.

South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Dong-yeon told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.