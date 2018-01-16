The rand remained firmer against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon‚ at two-and-a-half year best levels.

It earlier hit R12.1929 to the dollar‚ but struggled to retain its momentum following a marginal comeback by the dollar against the euro.

The rand could‚ however‚ be poised for further gains‚ based on favourable political developments. These include the possible removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state by the new ANC leadership‚ and progress in the fight against corruption.