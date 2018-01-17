US banks have lost more than R12bn on Steinhoff loans

Shares of Steinhoff lost about 90 percent of their value last month after it announced December 5 that it had uncovered accounting irregularities. The disclosure also prompted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste and Chairman Christo Wiese. Steinhoff this month said it’s seeking “significant near-term liquidity” for some business units.

“Once in a while, something doesn’t turn out the way we want because that’s what the definition of taking risk is,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told reporters Wednesday, saying the incident wouldn’t change the lender’s risk appetite.