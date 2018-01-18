Canada creates watchdog to oversee companies' conduct abroad

Canada said on Wednesday it is creating an independent watchdog to monitor and investigate claims of human rights abuses by its companies operating abroad, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the world.

The body, which will initially target the mining, oil and gas, and garment sectors, will also have the power to recommend sanctions against transgressors, including withdrawing Export Development Canada financial support, international trade minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

Its oversight is expected to be expanded to other industries within a year, he said.

Unions, advocates and industry welcomed the creation of the office, to be named the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, saying it would promote safer operations and that the body had more "teeth" than a predecessor created by the former Conservative government.

"We now expect that Canadian corporations operating abroad will operate to high ethical standards and if they don't there will be consequences," John McKay, a Liberal Party politician who has been advocating for an ombudsman for a decade.