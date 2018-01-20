Current Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza has been appointed as the new chairman of Eskom amid wholesale changes to the board of the ailing power utility.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon it was announced that the appointments were a measure to strengthen governance at Eskom and stabilise management at the parastatal.

Mabuza has been credited with the turnaround of Telkom‚ which in 2012 was floundering financially‚ together with CEO Sipho Maseko.

A high-level meeting was held on Friday night attended by President Jacob Zuma‚ Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba "to address urgent challenges at the company".

"This intervention will be ratified by Cabinet at its next meeting‚" the statement read.