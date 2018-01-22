An inquiry into KPMG South Africa and the work it did for the Gupta family has been postponed until further notice.

The hearings of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) were due to begin on Monday.

The so-called Ntsebeza Inquiry‚ led by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ was expected to start on Monday. It will probe the work KPMG South Africa did for the Gupta family and its role in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) report on the “rogue unit”. The Gupta family has been central to allegations of state capture. KPMG South Africa’s work for the Gupta family led to the departure of nine senior executives.

MMMG Attorneys‚ secretariat to the inquiry‚ said in a statement on Saturday the inquiry is still reviewing evidence presented. MMMG Attorneys said there were numerous requests for extensions.