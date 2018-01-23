Steinhoff raises R7.1-billion from PSG stake sale

Steinhoff has raised R7.1-billion from the sale of a stake in investment firm PSG Group, part of the retailer's efforts to plug a liquidity gap.

Steinhoff, owner of more than 40 retail brands including Poundland in Britain, last month admitted "accounting irregularities" which wiped about $15-billion or 85 percent off its market value.

The company's top two executives have resigned, as well as its chairman, and it is currently being run by an acting chief executive while its former finance chief works full-time on securing financing.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters last month that Steinhoff was considering selling stakes worth a combined $1.4-billion in PSG Group and KAP Industrial to raise much-needed funds.

Steinhoff owns 39 percent of diversified industrial group KAP, which is worth around R22.4-billion at current market prices.

Steinhoff said on Monday it had sold about 29.4 million shares in PSG for 240 rand per share to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuild.