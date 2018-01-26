If you are worried about your Toyota after the company recalled some 730,000 vehicles due to potentially faulty airbags‚ this is how to check if your car is in the clear.

According to Toyota‚ follow these steps:

- Enter your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) number - which is located on your licence disc

- on Toyota South Africa’s website

- Call the Toyota Call Centre on 0800 139 111 or e-mail ccc@tsb.toyota.co.za; or

- Receive an automatic notification on the MyToyota app‚ although this is only for Toyota owners registered on the app or if the licence disc is scanned using the app.

The comes after Toyota South Africa on Thursday said it was recalling more than 730,000 vehicles due to potentially faulty airbags. Some of the affected models date back over 15 years. The recall is to replace the front airbag inflators produced by parts firm Takata. The inflators could have a potential for moisture intrusion which could lead them to burst.

“Depending on the circumstances‚ this could create excessive internal pressure when the airbag is deployed and cause the inflator to rupture. In the event of an inflator rupture‚ metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material‚ striking and possibly injuring the occupants in the event of an accident‚” Toyota South Africa said in a statement on their website.

The company said no-one has been injured or killed in South Africa due to this fault.

Toyota South Africa's Mzolisi Witbooi told Chinese news website Xinhuanet other motor manufacturers might recall vehicles for defective Takata airbag inflators.

Toyota is recalling 10 different models ranges‚ including the Hilux‚ Rav4‚ Fortuners‚ Yaris‚ RunX and Corrolla.

The company will send out notices to Toyota owners to bring in their vehicles to service stations. Components will be replaced for free and will take one to two hours.

He said the pre-2015 Takata airbag inflators are causing the problems.

“Globally‚ there are close to 100-million vehicles affected across several brands.”

Toyota South Africa spokesperson Clynton Yon said on Friday the recall was part of an ongoing campaign that started in July 2015. It affects Toyota and Lexus models produced between 2002 and 2015.

“Please note that airbags were not standard on all Toyota models produced during this period.”

Toyota South Africa chief executive Andrew Kirby said: “I would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused but we feel that this proactive measure is the right thing to do as prevention is always better than cure.”

In 2015‚ Toyota and Nissan recalled more than three million cars globally due to concerns over airbags involved in eight deaths worldwide. The airbags were made by Takata.