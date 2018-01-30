Capitec falls as Viceroy report casts doubt over bank's finances

Capitec Bank Holdings plunged the most since 2002 after short-seller Viceroy Research said the lender may be concealing losses by refinancing loans that customers were unable to repay.

Viceroy Research said in a report Tuesday that Capitec, which makes unsecured loans mainly to low- and middle-income households, may be concealing losses by refinancing loans that customers were unable to repay. Capitec may have to write down its loan book by R11-billion — equivalent to 14% of the bank’s assets — to “more accurately represent delinquencies and risk,” the report said.

Shares of the lender declined as much as 20%, and were 18% lower as of 11:19 a.m. in Johannesburg. The benchmark index dropped the most since November 2016.

Capitec Chief Financial Officer Andre du Plessis said the allegations by Viceroy, which wrote a damning report about accounting irregularities at Steinhoff International Holdings NV, are unfounded.

He denied the company is refinancing loans to conceal losses and said he hadn’t seen a copy of the report.

“It’s very surprising that someone writes a report who knows nothing about us,” Du Plessis said in an interview. “There’s a total lack of understanding of what we do.”