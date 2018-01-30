South Africa's boards are getting above inflation pay increases across almost all sectors‚ according to PwC's 11th edition of the "Non-executive directors: Practices and fees trends report"‚ issued today.

The median chairperson fee across the entire JSE has risen by 8.8% to R566‚000 (from R520‚000 in 2016). The increase at median level for all non-executive directors serving on the boards of all companies on the JSE was 9.3% from 2016. This saw overall fees increase at the median level from R345‚000 to R377‚000. The median fee for lead independent directors increased by 2% to R1‚007-million (2016: R987‚000).

Total fees paid to non-executive directors in large companies in the financial services sector increased by 4.7% to R1‚024-million (2016: R978‚000).