How SA executives are coining it - despite corporate scandals
South Africa's boards are getting above inflation pay increases across almost all sectors‚ according to PwC's 11th edition of the "Non-executive directors: Practices and fees trends report"‚ issued today.
The median chairperson fee across the entire JSE has risen by 8.8% to R566‚000 (from R520‚000 in 2016). The increase at median level for all non-executive directors serving on the boards of all companies on the JSE was 9.3% from 2016. This saw overall fees increase at the median level from R345‚000 to R377‚000. The median fee for lead independent directors increased by 2% to R1‚007-million (2016: R987‚000).
Total fees paid to non-executive directors in large companies in the financial services sector increased by 4.7% to R1‚024-million (2016: R978‚000).
Total fees paid to non-executive directors in the large-cap basic resources sector increased at the median level from R1‚044-million to R1‚252-million.
Companies in the industrial sector also showed marginal increases for both chairpersons and non-executive directors‚ the report noted.
PwC Africa cautioned board executives that the increasingly complex corporate environment demands dynamic boards that show ethical leadership‚ and whose members are technically astute.
". . . Given the recent level of corporate disasters‚ non-executive directors will need to be vigilant and exercise the required due care in discharging their responsibilities. Non-executive directors have the same legal duties‚ responsibilities and potential liabilities as their executive counterparts.
"Two of the key responsibilities of non-executive directors are around risk and audit. Non-executive directors should satisfy themselves on the integrity of the financial information provided‚ and that internal financial controls and risk management systems are robust and defensible.
"It is also the board’s responsibility to ensure that the company accounts presented to its stakeholders represent a true and fair reflection of its actions and financial performance. Only time will tell if non-executive directors in South Africa will be held accountable for corporate disasters – in the meantime‚ they should exercise caution and be fully aware of what they may be facing."
The report noted the need for expertise on SA’s boards‚ which are "under significant pressure to continually transform in the face of disruptive technology‚ globalisation‚ political and economic uncertainty‚ and a volatile marketplace".
". . . Shareholders and stakeholders are placing emphasis on board members’ competency in various areas. In turn‚ this has placed pressure on organisations to recruit board members with diverse skills and strengths‚ in particular those who can adapt to uncertainty.
". . . In addition‚ boards need to keep up with emerging trends such as the rise of cryptocurrencies and other technological developments‚ while remaining cautious enough to hedge the attendant risks where appropriate. The board plays a critical role in the strategic direction of a company‚ and given that the average non-executive director has a slightly longer tenure than the average executive director‚ their role in the long-term sustainability of an organisation should not be underestimated.
PwC Africa said the median age of chairpersons in the year under review reflects a slight increase from 54 to 55. The median age of non-executive directors has stabilised at 50 years. ". . . However‚ board continuity is now at risk since new technologies will demand unique skills sets that many current non-executive directors may not possess. Consequently‚ board tenure may be shortened as non-executive directors with more appropriate skills are appointed to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution."
