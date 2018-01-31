Benguela joins Viceroy in questioning Capitec

Benguela Global Fund Managers wrote to Capitec Bank Holdings earlier this month questioning its practice of rescheduling loans to clients, deepening the controversy around the lender after a short seller alleged it was concealing write-offs.

Boutique investor Benguela raised concerns about Capitec’s “aggressive practice of rescheduling arrear loans and advances,” according to a letter dated January 19 and seen by Bloomberg. “We believe this practice has distorted the true performance of your business and warrants some review,” the letter said.

Capitec, which makes unsecured loans mainly to low- and middle-income households, posted its biggest-ever intraday share drop on Tuesday after Viceroy Research alleged it was concealing significant write-offs. It then recovered most of those losses after South Africa’s central bank said it has no evidence to suggest the lender’s stability is in question.