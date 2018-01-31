In her presentation Sonn said that accounting firm PwC had made good progress in its forensic investigation of the accounting irregularities‚ the revelation of which prompted the sharp decline in the company’s share price.

In the next few days PwC would advise on the focus of its further investigations‚ she said.

“PwC has been given an unrestricted scope with unlimited access to the group. Their investigation will independently establish the facts of what went wrong‚” Sonn said.

“The scope of the PwC forensic investigation is unlimited and includes all supervisory and management board members‚ including the audit and risk committee members.”

Sonn gave Steinhoff’s undertaking that it would “uncover the truth‚ fix what went wrong and prosecute wrongdoing”‚ but noted that because of the investigations under way it was constrained in what it could communicate publicly.

“We are working constantly to maintain and improve liquidity of the group to enable continued trading by our operating companies‚ to preserve and restore value for all of our stakeholders‚ including lenders and shareholders‚” she said.

“We are working hard to establish stability in the group‚ to finalise reliable financial statements and to ensure that the investigations are far enough advanced to enable us to begin taking the legal and other necessary steps we intend to take based on the findings.”