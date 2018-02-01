While the South African professional labour market continues to be unpredictable in a difficult economy‚ key sectors are investing in hiring the skills they need‚ according to a recruitment consultancy's 2018 South Africa Salary Survey.

"It is pleasing to see the Financial Services sector maintaining its need to hire top talent‚ not just in the form of bankers and accountants‚ but also support functions like IT‚ Digital and HR‚" the Michael Page Africa recruitment group said in a statement on Thursday.

"Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Retail organisations are also on the rebound when it comes to hiring requirements‚ and surprisingly mining services related companies continue to be active for niche talent or senior staff."

It noted "continued investment" from multinational firms across a variety of industry sectors who are investing or setting up in South Africa while the IT & Telco‚ Industrial and 3PL/Supply Chain sectors "point towards maintaining their human capital needs".

The company handles recruitment for multinationals and medium-to-large African businesses.