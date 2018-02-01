Business

Severe storm leaves 950 miners trapped underground

01 February 2018 - 16:09 By Naledi Shange
A general view of Sibanye Gold mine.
Image: Gallo Images

A total of 950 gold miners from Sibanye's Free State operations have been stuck underground since a severe storm on Wednesday night‚ the company said on Thursday afternoon.

Spokesperson James Wellsted said a severe storm hit the province on Wednesday‚ causing disruptions to their power supply.

"It damaged two Eskom power lines which supply us with power so the night shift [workers] could not be brought back up in the morning‚" said Wellstead.

The miners who were left trapped were working in shafts one‚ three and four of the mine.

Those working in shafts one and three had since been brought up after power was restored on one line.

Those who had been working on shaft four were yet to be brought to the surface.

Wellstead said the workers were not in danger‚ adding that they had provided them with food and water sent to them through a capsule.

It was not immediately clear when the group would be brought back to the surface. 

