Business

'We will continue to serve as SA's defender' - Lesetja Kganyago on world nod

01 February 2018 - 10:43 By Timeslive
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has pledged to stand firm with his team in protecting the country's best interests‚ in reaction to being named Central Bank Governor of the year.

In announcing the award‚ Central Banking said: “Kganyago has defended and enhanced the Sarb’s reputation as an independent and well-governed institution against all threats - despite a turbulent political and economic backdrop.”

Governor Kganyago said: “The honour of this award doesn’t belong to me‚ but to my colleagues at the South African Reserve Bank and my fellow South Africans who have entrusted the Sarb with the primary task of defending them against inflation.

“South Africans have also deemed it proper that their defender should be free from interference‚ or influence‚ by politicians or business interests.

“It is against this background that we shall continue to protect the independence of the Sarb and we shall do so by drawing strength from fellow South Africans whose long-term interest informs our actions.”

READ MORE

Lesetja Kganyago wins Central Banking Governor of the Year 2018 Award

South Africa's Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has defended and enhanced the Sarb’s reputation as an independent and well-governed institution ...
Business
3 hours ago

Viceroy trying to make money‚ says Wits academic

The shocking report released by Viceroy painting Capitec Bank as a loan shark is a way for Viceroy to make money‚ says Professor Jannie Rossouw of ...
Business
1 day ago

SA Reserve Bank vouches for Capitec

Capitec is solvent‚ well capitalised and has adequate liquidity‚ the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday‚ following a scathing report ...
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Capitec falls as Viceroy report casts doubt over bank's finances Business
  2. Benguela joins Viceroy in questioning Capitec Business
  3. Viceroy trying to make money‚ says Wits academic Business
  4. Capitec and PSG shares on rollercoaster ride after Viceroy report Business
  5. Capitec denounced as a loan shark Business

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X