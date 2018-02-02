Sibanye mine must stay shut‚ says Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Friday called for a shutdown of Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State until it can ensure the safety of workers.

The call follows a power outage that left 950 workers trapped underground. The miners were all rescued on Friday morning.

"Numsa is demanding that Beatrix Mine remain shut until workers' safety can be guaranteed ... Numsa is demanding that Sibanye Stillwater Beatrix Mine should remain shut pending a full investigation‚" the union said in a statement on Friday.

"Mine workers in South Africa give up their lives to work in a profession which continues to treat them with disdain and disrespect. The mining industry in South Africa has shown that it does not value the life of an African worker at all."