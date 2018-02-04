CemAir flights remain suspended but the airline said on Sunday that steps were being taken to resolve the matter.

CemAir’s aircraft were grounded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Friday and its Certificates of Airworthiness withdrawn after aviation inspectors found during an audit that some of the aircraft serviced by the airline’s maintenance organisation were released back into service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel.

However‚ the airline described the saga as a “paperwork discrepancy”.

CemAir said it had held a “constructive” meeting with the regulator on Saturday which had resulted in agreement of the steps required to resolve the matter.

“It was further resolved that both organisations would commit the necessary resources to expedite the action items and processes needed to achieve a resumption of service‚” it said.

It added that flights remained suspended and that further announcements would be made as information became available.

“In the interim the airline is making alternate arrangements for passengers where possible.

“We are working closely with other carriers to accommodate our passengers with minimum inconvenience. Alternately all passengers can apply for a full refund.”

The airline reiterated that it remained committed to serving its passengers and regretted the inconvenience caused by the interruption of service.

CemAir flies to Bloemfontein‚ George‚ Cape Town‚ Hoedspruit‚ Margate‚ Plettenberg Bay and Port Elizabeth. The SACAA said that while it understood passengers would have disruptions for passengers‚ it was important to ensure the airline’s safety was beyond reproach.

It said getting the all-clear from unqualified personnel posed “an imminent danger for crew members‚ passengers‚ and the public at large‚ and has a direct impact on aviation safety‚ since the airworthiness status of the aircraft concerned cannot be confirmed or is questionable”.

CemAir had given its full cooperation‚ the authority said.