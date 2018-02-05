The rand remained under pressure on Monday morning‚ although slightly firmer from overnight weaker levels‚ amid reports that President Jacob Zuma had refused to step down voluntarily.

Party officials were mandated by the ANC national working committee (NWC) last week to meet Zuma and ask him to step down‚ after a national executive committee (NEC) meeting earlier agreed that the officials should manage his exit.

Zuma’s refusal leaves opposition parties open to proceed with a motion of no confidence in his leadership later this month‚ which might lead to his removal anyway.