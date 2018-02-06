Mining industry eager for South African leadership change

Renewed optimism about South Africa's mining future coursed through the industry this week, focused on hopes of pro-business reforms under the ruling party's new leadership.

The world's largest mining investment conference started in Cape Town on Monday, as the ANC party met to discuss whether President Jacob Zuma could soon be replaced by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, a wealthy former mining executive, recently took over as head of the African National Congress from Zuma.

"For the first time, it's possible to look forward with reasonable hope rather than a sense of foreboding," Roger Baxter, CEO of the South African Chamber of Mines, said as the "Mining Indaba" conference opened.