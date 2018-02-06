Zuma or no Zuma, traders see wild ride ahead for rand

Whatever his fate, options markets are pricing in tough times ahead for the currency, which has rallied 20% against the dollar since its one-year low on November 13. The reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as leader of the ANC in mid-December was “excessive compared to any reasonable expectations” of what he could achieve should he take over from Zuma, according to JPMorgan Chase.

These charts show that traders are becoming less sanguine about the rand’s prospects:

The rand’s implied, or expected, volatility against the dollar over the next three months has plunged since the ANC chose Ramaphosa as its leader. But at 14.6%, it’s still much higher than that of any of its peers, including Brazil’s real and Turkey’s lira, implying traders are hedging against wide price swings.

Credit Agricole CIB, which forecasts the rand to fall 11% to 13.5 against the greenback by the end of the year, says the currency’s risk premium in the spot market seems to have “disappeared.”

“Something’s gotta give,” analysts including Sebastien Barbe and Guillaume Tresca said in a February 1 note. “Most of the positive news has been priced in already.”